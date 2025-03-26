Ludhiana: Furniture trader hacked to death, case registered

In a shocking incident, unidentified assailants hacked a shopkeeper to death with sharp-edged weapons in his furniture shop in Durga Colony of Focal Point on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said on Tuesday. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim has been identified as Ram Dhani Tiwari, 52, of Durga Colony of Focal Point. He owned a furniture shop near his house and used to sleep on the first floor.

The hands and legs of the victim were tied with a piece of rope, said police, adding that two LEDs and some other valuables were also stolen from the shop. The CCTVs installed in the area captured four suspects roaming around the shop, the officials further said.

The matter came to light after the victim’s son alerted the police. In his complaint to the police, the complainant, Pankaj Tiwari told police that his father, after having dinner at home, went to sleep at the shop at around 12.30 am. He got suspicious when his father did not show up for breakfast on Tuesday. He tried to call him but was unable to connect. He called one of the neighbours and asked him to check. The neighbour found the lock of the shutter locked from inside. When he went into the shop from the back door, he was shocked to see the body of his father lying in pool of blood.

The neighbour alerted him, following which he reached the spot and called on police.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Focal Point police station, stated that the police reached the spot immediately after being alerted. The police found that the hands and legs of the man were tied with a piece of rope. The body had multiple wounds inflicted by sharp-edged weapons. It is suspected that he had died due to excess loss of blood.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Prabhjot Singh Virk stated that four suspects were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. Two LEDs and some other valuables were also stolen from the shop. The police are exploring various angles.

A murder case was registered against unidentified accused following the complaint of deceased’s son Pankaj Tiwari.