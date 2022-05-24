Ludhiana | GADVASU fisheries’ scientists clinch awards at nat’l seminar

Scientists and PhD students of College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), won a bagful of awards at a national seminar on ‘Contemporary issues in fisheries and aquaculture’ organised by GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at Pantnagar.

The seminar was organised in collaboration with the Society of Life Sciences (Madhya Pradesh). Participants made research presentations on potential use of herbal growth-promoting, immuno-stimulating and aphrodisiac supplements in fish feed formulation and shrimp farming in inland saline areas; fresh water aquaculture diversification; integrated fish farming; and microbial control in fisheries products.

GADVASU team claimed to have bagged the highest number of awards at the seminar. Assistant professors Dr Ajeet Singh, Dr SN Datta and Dr Prabjeet Singh were conferred with Fellow of Society of Life Sciences (SLS) for their contribution in fisheries’ field. Dr Abhed Pandey and Dr Abhishek Srivastava bagged SLS Senior Scientist Awards in poster and oral presentation, respectively. Ranjeet Singh, aquaculture PhD student, received Best Poster and Young Scientist Award for his poster presentation on utilisation of Shatavari as an aphrodisiac fish feed supplement for common carp.

Another aquaculture PhD student, Deepa Bhatt, bagged Young Scientist Award for her poster presentation on ameliorating efficacy of turmeric against aflatoxin toxicity in fish, while a PhD student of department of aquatic environment, Sumit Rai, bagged second Best Poster Award for his work on phage cocktail development for control of bacterial contamination in fish fillets.