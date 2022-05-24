Ludhiana | GADVASU fisheries’ scientists clinch awards at nat’l seminar
Scientists and PhD students of College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), won a bagful of awards at a national seminar on ‘Contemporary issues in fisheries and aquaculture’ organised by GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at Pantnagar.
The seminar was organised in collaboration with the Society of Life Sciences (Madhya Pradesh). Participants made research presentations on potential use of herbal growth-promoting, immuno-stimulating and aphrodisiac supplements in fish feed formulation and shrimp farming in inland saline areas; fresh water aquaculture diversification; integrated fish farming; and microbial control in fisheries products.
GADVASU team claimed to have bagged the highest number of awards at the seminar. Assistant professors Dr Ajeet Singh, Dr SN Datta and Dr Prabjeet Singh were conferred with Fellow of Society of Life Sciences (SLS) for their contribution in fisheries’ field. Dr Abhed Pandey and Dr Abhishek Srivastava bagged SLS Senior Scientist Awards in poster and oral presentation, respectively. Ranjeet Singh, aquaculture PhD student, received Best Poster and Young Scientist Award for his poster presentation on utilisation of Shatavari as an aphrodisiac fish feed supplement for common carp.
Another aquaculture PhD student, Deepa Bhatt, bagged Young Scientist Award for her poster presentation on ameliorating efficacy of turmeric against aflatoxin toxicity in fish, while a PhD student of department of aquatic environment, Sumit Rai, bagged second Best Poster Award for his work on phage cocktail development for control of bacterial contamination in fish fillets.
Majithia drugs case: Punjab to submit status report in HC by May 30
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday undertook to file a status report on “subsequent developments” into the FIR registered against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case by May 30. The state police made a request before the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil on the plea moved by Majithia seeking bail. Majithia surrendered after the February 20 polls and is lodged in Patiala jail.
Ludhiana | 3x3 Basketball Tournament: Pistol Group lifts trophy
Pistol Group won the 3x3 Basketball Tournament being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday. Pistol Group clinched the title by defeating Naya Nangal team 21-10. Pistol group will now represent the state at the National Finals to be held on June 17 in Chandigarh. The winner will then represent India at the World Finals to be held at Cairo, Egypt, in September.
Relief for cotton farmers as water to be released in Sirhind canal today
The state agriculture authorities hope to push cotton sowing on about 45,000 acres in Fazilka and Muktsar districts as water is likely to be released in the Sirhind feeder canal on Tuesday. Following a breach in the canal at Thandewala village in Muktsar on May 9, water flow was stopped for the repair work. Sowing of cotton was hit in downstream districts of Muktsar and Fazilka due to the non-availability of irrigation facilities.
Nomination process for 2 Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab begins on May 24
Chandigarh The process to elect two members to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab will begin from Tuesday. With this, candidates can start filling nominations from Tuesday that will be opened till May 31. The term of office of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, including Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhundar will expire on July 4. The election process will be completed before June 13, Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju added.
One new Covid case in Ludhiana
A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district on Monday, taking the district's total tally of cases to 1,09,927. While 1,07,633 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. More news in brief IMA Ludhiana holds 4-hr workshop on basic cardiac life support Ludhiana Indian Medical Association, Ludhiana, in association with Indian Association of Anesthesiologists, conducted a workshop on BCLS (basic cardiac life support) at IMA house.
