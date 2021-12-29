Ludhiana: GADVASU hosts industry interface to promote entrepreneurial skills on ornamental fisheries

College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a student-industry interface on “Ornamental fisheries – present status, challenges and future prospects in Punjab.”

The interface was organised in collaboration with IDP Cell under ICAR’s National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) to promote entrepreneurship skills among fishery graduates.The platform brought together different stakeholders, including ornamental fish traders, state fisheries officers of Punjab and students.

Atul K Jain, fisheries scientist turned entrepreneur and director of Ornamental Fisheries Training and Research Institute (OFTRI), Udaipur (Rajasthan) was the guest speaker of the event. He apprised the students and traders of the hidden business opportunities in ornamental fisheries and the need to revolutionise the ornamental fish industry in inland states by decreasing reliance on the coastal states for ornamental fish and aquarium accessories.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh and SPS Ghuman, PI-IDP cell and dean, COVS, GADVASU also stressed the utter need for these kinds of interaction sessions for exposure of potential budding entrepreneurs to novel ideas and technologies.