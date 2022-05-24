Ludhiana | Gang of snatchers, vehicle-lifters busted, nine arrested
Nine members of a gang suspected to have executed at least 50 thefts were arrested on Monday. Eight stolen vehicles, six mobile phones, and sharp-edged weapons were recovered from them.
The arrested accused include Gaurav, Nikhil Chahal, Rohit, Sumit Sharma, Prince Sharma, and David of Amritsar, Paras of Ludhiana, Anil Kumar of Haibowal Kalan, Dhiraj Gaba of Jassian Road. Many of accused, who are aged between 18 and 22, are school drop outs.
Three members of the gang – Akshit of Haibowal, Gaganpreet Singh of Amritsar and Yuvi of Haibowal Kalan – are on the run.
Commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma said, “Acting on a tip off, the accused were arrested from a vacant plot, while they were planning a robbery. The accused had been active in the city for six months and had carried out at least 50 snatchings and vehicle liftings. The accused would snatch mobile phones, and handbags from people, and escape on bikes. They primarily targeted women and labourers.”
Inspector Gurpreet Singh, PAU station house officer, said the accused committed the crimes to make easy money. “Seven of the accused were based in Amritsar and would come to the city only to commit the crime.They would stay at the homes of their Ludhiana-based aides.”
A case under Sections 399 (dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at the PAU police station.
