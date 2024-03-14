Ludhiana gang war: Police recover illegal weapons, cars used in crime

A day after the arrest of gangster Ankur Kanojia and his aides, police recovered three revolvers, including two .32 bore and one pistol, 28 live cartridges, three bullet shells and two Creta SUVs from their possession on Thursday. Police on Wednesday arrested Ankur and his eight aides from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh where they were hiding in a house. (HT File Photo)

Ankur Kanojia and his aides were wanted by the police for indulging in gang war and opening fire on his rival group Shubham Mota Gang.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police on Wednesday arrested Ankur and his eight aides from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh where they were hiding in a house. Ankur’s aides have been identified as Amarjot Singh, alias Goldy Sibbal, Kulpreet Singh, alias Roobal, Luby Singh, alias Luvy, Gurkamal Singh, alias Elu, Ishanpreet Singh, alias Ishan Satwal, Maninder Singh, alias Mannu, Hemant Saluja, alias Happy, and Sourav Kapoor.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the incident occurred during the midnight hours of February 20 and 21, when Shubham Mota suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to a hospital. A case was lodged against the accused at Division number 1 police station.

Later, police formed teams and arrested three accused, including Shubham Mota and his two aides Mohammad Nadeem and Akbar Ali, on February 26. Shubham Mota and his aides had sustained bullet injuries.

Police will also verify the involvement of persons who were helping these nine accused by providing them shelter.