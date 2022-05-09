Ludhiana: Gangster, aides open fire at man’s house in Tibba
Jatinder Jindi, a member of Puneet Bains gang, and his aides opened fire at the home of a man in Tibba area on Saturday following an argument over a petty issue. An onlooker, Mahinder Singh, 50, a laundryman, was hit by a bullet and he has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). His condition is stated to be serious.
The complainant, Karun Sharma, 32, of New Shastri Nagar stated that he and his friend, Sandy of Ramesh Nagar, Tibba, work at a hosiery factory in Daresi area as salesmen. Sharma said that on Saturday night, Sandy was dropping him off at the crossroad near his house, when the accused, who were intoxicated, turned up there in a car and started abusing them for stopping in between the road. As there were other people present, they left.
“Minutes later, the accused returned with their aides in two cars with pistols and sharp-edged weapons. We rushed into my house and bolted the door from inside and the accused opened fire at the house. One of my neighbours, Mahinder Singh, suffered bullet injuries,” he added.
Before the police could reach the spot the accused escaped from the spot. He added that he along with his wife and two children (aged 6 and 3) had a close shave
Inspector Ranvir Singh, SHO at Tibba police station, said that the police have recovered seven shells from the spot and lodged an FIR against Jindi, his aides Laddi and Dang. Nine of their aides are yet to be identified
The case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest..
The main accused, Jatinder Jindi, is associated with Puneet Bains gang. He is a notorious criminal who is out on bail and has several criminal cases against him, police said.
-
₹1-crore relief for kin of army man from Hoshiarpur killed in Arunachal
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced ₹1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The mortal remains of Subedar Hardeep Singh of 15 Punjab Regiment were consigned to flames at his native Baranda village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours. His last rites were performed by his son Varinderpal Singh.
-
Ludhiana: Nepalese house helps ransack ex-AIG’s house
The accused have been identified as Karan and his wife Geeta. Their accomplices are yet to be identified. Kamaljit's father-in-law, Amrik Singh said that the family had hired the couple 10 days ago. A domestic help had stolen ₹4 lakh in cash and gold ring from the house of her employer in Model Town. A Nepalese help robbed the house of his employer in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables.
-
Farmer outfits reject govt’s power supply schedule for paddy sowing
Patiala: Sixteen farmer unions on Sunday rejected the electricity supply schedule issued by the Punjab government for the upcoming paddy sowing season, asserting that they will start transplanting the crop from June 10. They came to the decision after a meeting with the chairman and managing director of power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited here. The government also allowed paddy sowing with direct seeding of rice technique from May 20.
-
Delhi: More e-bikes sold in first 3 months of 2022 than all of 2021
The sale of electric motorcycles and scooters in the city in the first three months of this year has surpassed the total number of such vehicles sold in 2021, shows data released by the Delhi government, pointing to greater adoption of electric vehicles, mostly driven by the two-wheeler segment, in the Capital. Delhi government launched its ambitious EV policy in August 2020 with an eye on tackling air pollution.
-
Direct seeding of rice: Punjab’s paddy farmers eye mechanical sowing to save on labour cost
DSR 'tar-wattar' (good soil moisture), a low-cost mechanical sowing technique to reduce water footprint in the cultivation of water-guzzling rice by 20%, was indigenously developed by scientists of Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University. Agriculture experts say while there was no adverse impact on the yield, farmers can save more than ₹3,000 per acre of labour cost input for sowing by switching to mechanical sowing.
