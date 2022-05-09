Ludhiana: Gangster, aides open fire at man’s house in Tibba

Jatinder Jindi, a member of Puneet Bains gang, and his aides opened fire at the home of a man in Tibba area on Saturday following an argument over a petty issue. An onlooker, Mahinder Singh, 50, a laundryman, was hit by a bullet and he has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). His condition is stated to be serious.

The complainant, Karun Sharma, 32, of New Shastri Nagar stated that he and his friend, Sandy of Ramesh Nagar, Tibba, work at a hosiery factory in Daresi area as salesmen. Sharma said that on Saturday night, Sandy was dropping him off at the crossroad near his house, when the accused, who were intoxicated, turned up there in a car and started abusing them for stopping in between the road. As there were other people present, they left.

“Minutes later, the accused returned with their aides in two cars with pistols and sharp-edged weapons. We rushed into my house and bolted the door from inside and the accused opened fire at the house. One of my neighbours, Mahinder Singh, suffered bullet injuries,” he added.

Before the police could reach the spot the accused escaped from the spot. He added that he along with his wife and two children (aged 6 and 3) had a close shave

Inspector Ranvir Singh, SHO at Tibba police station, said that the police have recovered seven shells from the spot and lodged an FIR against Jindi, his aides Laddi and Dang. Nine of their aides are yet to be identified

The case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest..

The main accused, Jatinder Jindi, is associated with Puneet Bains gang. He is a notorious criminal who is out on bail and has several criminal cases against him, police said.