Ludhiana: Gangster Neutron’s brother, three aides held with weapons

Notorious gangster Sagar Neutron’s bother was among the four members of his gang arrested in connection with two separate cases, police officials said on Friday. Members of Sagar Neutron gang in police custody in Ludhiana on Friday (HT Photo)

They added that during a raid, the police recovered two illegal pistols, live bullets and sharp-edged weapons.

Officials said that the accused, identified as Sumit Sabharwal alias Nanu of Shahi Mohalla, Mahi Gill of Kundanpuri, Sumit Kumar alias Ultron of Dugri and Keerat Kumar alias Sahil of Dugri. Sumit Kumar is Neutron’s brother, were habitual offenders.

At the time of the arrest, the accused were hatching a conspiracy to rob a house, petrol pump or a gas agency.

Police were looking for the accused for opening fire on a house in Karnail Singh Nagar on July 7.

Neutron evades arrest

Police said the accused, arrested from Altos Nagar, were supposed to meet Neutron. The raiding time waited there to nab the notorious gangster, but he did not turn up, officials added.

CIA staff 3 in-charge inspector Navdeep Singh said that the police arrested Mahi Gill, Sumit Kumar and Keerat Kumar from Altos Nagar alongside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) when they were hatching a conspiracy of robbery.

He added that during questioning, the accused told police that while they were waiting for Sagar Neutron, Abhay alias Mathi of Chhawni Mohalla and Sumit Sabharwal alias Nannu went for a recce as they were planning to execute a robbery.

A case under sections 111 (2), 111 (3), 111 (4), 61 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the PAU police station.

Meanwhile, the CIA staff 2 arrested Sumit Sabharwal from a playground in Jandiali on Chandigarh Road. During investigation, police recovered a .32-bore pistol and a bullet from his possession.

A first-information report (FIR) under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Focal Point police station.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh Ghuman said that the accused is already facing a trial in at least four cases, including an FIR on attempt to murder charges.

Inspector Navdeep Singh added that on July 7, Mahi Gill, Sumit Sabharwal and Abhay opened three fires at the house belonging to one Lal Chand alias Gopi of Karnail Singh Nagar and fled. Before executing the crime, the accused had assembled at the house of Sumit Kumar, who provided a bike to the accused.

He added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

Box:

Earlier, on June 25, Sagar Neutron, who is on the run in several criminal cases including murder of an elderly woman, had offered surrender in a video posted on his social media account.

Neutron said that the police had nabbed his wife from his house in connection with the murder case. He said that if the police release his wife, he can consider surrendering. In the video, Neutron threatened the police and said if they did not release his wife, he would smuggle weapons and would “teach them a lesson”.

Neutron is facing multiple criminal cases.