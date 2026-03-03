Ludhiana: Garbage, debris on Samrala Chowk flyover a nightmare for commuters

Garbage, sand and construction debris lying along the edges of Samrala Chowk flyover has emerged as serious safety and hygiene concerns with commuters alleging that the garbage has been lying unattended for weeks. Garbage lying on the Samarla Chowk flyover in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Heaps of plastic waste, torn sacks, cloth, food waste and loose sand lining the entire stretch adjacent to the concrete crash barriers can be seen. In several spots, debris has spilt dangerously close to the carriageway, narrowing the usable road width. For two-wheeler riders and cyclists, the risk multiplies, especially during peak traffic hours or after dark when visibility is poor.

The flyover connects key industrial and residential pockets and witnesses thousands of vehicles daily, including buses, trucks, autos and two-wheelers. Yet, despite its strategic importance, routine cleaning and safety upkeep appear to have been ignored. Commuters say loose sand regularly drifts onto the road surface, reducing tyre grip and increasing the chances of skidding, particularly for motorcycles.

This flyover has become a silent killer. The sand spreads onto the road, and bikes start slipping, especially when someone brakes suddenly, said Manav, a daily commuter.

“Another resident, Sanjeev, pointed out that the garbage has been accumulating for weeks. This is not overnight dumping. It shows complete neglect. Plastic and waste fly onto the road due to speeding vehicles, and riders try to dodge them, which can easily lead to accidents,” he said.

Ranbir, who frequently uses the flyover late at night, said the danger escalates after sunset. At night, you can’t even see the debris clearly. Authorities will act only after a major accident, he said.

Apart from road safety, the unhygienic conditions raise environmental and public health concerns. The accumulated waste attracts stray animals and birds, which often wander onto the flyover.

As the Samrala Chowk flyover falls under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), attempts were made to seek an official response from NHAI. However, repeated calls to NHAI project director Priyanka went unanswered.