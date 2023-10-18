Ludhiana gas leak: Citing gross anomalies, NGT orders fresh probe

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found gross anomalies in the inquiry report into the gas leak tragedy that claimed the lives of 11 persons in Giaspura in April this year and has ordered the formation of a new committee to probe the matter afresh. NGT trashed findings of the magisterial probe that household detergent in municipal waste systems would have been a source of hydrogen sulphide. (HT File)

On May 2 this year, the NGT had formed a committee comprising members of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the CPCB, officials of the Industrial Toxicology Research Centre (ITRC), Lucknow, a nominee of Director, PGI Chandigarh, a nominee of NDRF and other MC officials to probe the gas leak incident. Three minor children were among those killed in the incident that occurred on April 30.

The Committee’s report had held no one responsible and had called for in-depth analysis by various agencies.

“A fresh report by an independent committee is required to be obtained as the issue is very serious wherein an incident of gas leak has caused death of as many as 11 persons. The possibility of a repeat of such an incident cannot be ruled out, therefore, it is important to ascertain the real cause of the gas leak and to fix the responsibility,” NGT said in its order.

“Hence, we constitute a committee comprising of the joint secretary, ministry of environment forest and climate change, member secretary, CPCB and one professor to be nominated by the director, IIT Delhi, having expertise in the field. The member secretary, CPCB will act as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The committee will visit the site, ascertain the cause of the gas leak and also the persons responsible for the same and submit a comprehensive report in this regard to the Tribunal on or before the next date of hearing,” the order further said.

The NGT stated that in the magisterial inquiry report submitted earlier, the reason for the alleged gas leak was stated to be the escape of gases from the sewer line. “The reason so disclosed in the report does not appear to be convincing,” stated the NGT.

No survey of industrial units

The report states that the inquiry report submitted by the committee quotes officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as saying that industrial discharge is a key factor in the release of hydrogen sulphide in high concentration. “In the same report, the CPCB has advised that all industries located around the sewer network need to be surveyed for possible sources of acidic and metals, heavy metals and sulphide-containing industrial effluent waste but the same has not been provided and details have not been furnished to National Green Tribunal,” the report reads.

The report further states that there is a mention of seven major electroplating and pickling units having been found to be major violators but no action has been initiated against these units except issuance of directions.

NGT also rubbished the findings of the magisterial probe that household cleaning detergent in municipal waste systems would have been a source of hydrogen sulphide.

“There is no basis for making this statement by the PCB. Scientific studies have concluded that household cleaning products have no threat to human health, environment and claims made are false and misleading,” the NGT stated.

