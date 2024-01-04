Ludhiana gears up to host 67th National School Games

Preparations are underway in Ludhiana as 1,472 school athletes from 36 states and union territories gear up to participate in the 67th National School Games, scheduled from January 6 to 11. HT Image

The education department has organised the event, with the inauguration ceremony set for January 6 at the Athletic Ground of Punjab Agricultural University.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains will inaugurate the games, featuring cultural performances by school students and a march past of the contingents. The city has made arrangements for boarding, lodging, and transportation, with participants staying in 32 schools across Ludhiana.

Competitions in football (girls), judo, and karate will take place at various locations in Ludhiana. A control room-cum-camp office has been established at the school of eminence within the PAU campus, and helpdesks are set up at the Railway Station and Bus Stand to assist visiting delegations.

Tamil Nadu’s delegation has already arrived, with more are expected tomorrow. Over 50 school principals, school heads, and 300 DPEs and PTIs from Ludhiana and other districts will be on duty for the smooth conduct of the games. The competitions include football (girls under 19), karate (boys and girls under 19), and judo (boys and girls under 17).