Ludhiana gets 3mm rain, respite from fog

After enduring a month-long spell of fog and dry cold, Ludhiana residents received a much-needed reprieve on Wednesday as the city received intermittent light rain measuring 3 mm during the day. The sun peaked out from the clouds for a short while after rain in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The rainfall accompanied by strong winds dropped the maximum temperature of city by three notches settling at 19.5 degree and minimum at 11.6 degree Celsius.

According to meteorologists, the rain will disperse the lingering fog that has enveloped the city for an extended period. Additionally, the air quality is expected to improve in coming days.

The meteorological centre in Chandigarh recorded 3 mm of rainfall in the city, contrasting with the normal January average of 18.8 mm. This marks the lowest rainfall since 2006 when only 2.0 mm was recorded.

In January 2024, Ludhiana experienced its lowest January rainfall in the past decade, recording only 3.0 mm. This stark contrast is evident when comparing it to the varying precipitation levels in the preceding years.

In 2014, the city saw 30.5 mm rainfall, 19.1 mm in 2015, 16.6 mm in 2016, 36.0 mm in 2017, 11.2 mm in 2018, 45.0 mm in 2019, 34.3 mm in 2020, 6.8 mm in 2021, 114.9 mm in 2022, and 17.7 mm in 2023.

Pavneet Kingra, head of the PAU meteorological department, highlighted the possibility of rain accompanied by strong winds in several districts of Punjab on Thursday.

She cautioned that the cold might intensify after the rain, leading to an increased likelihood of sudden chills. This could potentially escalate problems related to coughs and colds. Vulnerable populations, such as small children and the elderly, are urged to remain indoors.