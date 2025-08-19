Ludhiana: GLADA struggles to recover 185 cr in dues from realtors

Even as the Punjab government is tightening its finances and seeking funds from various departments, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) is yet to recover a whopping ₹185 crore in external development charges (EDC) from as many as 67 private land promoters across the district. The recovery failure is also affecting the state’s efforts to raise revenue through planned urban growth. (HT Photo)

According to official figures, these charges, meant for providing basic infrastructure like roads, sewerage, water supply, electricity, and parks in newly developed colonies, have remained unpaid by several real estate developers, despite repeated notices issued over the years.

The list of defaulters includes several well-known promoters such as M/s Vikas House Building Company Pvt Ltd (BRS Nagar), Sukhdev Nagar (South City), and Damini Resorts Pvt Ltd (Basant Avenue, Basant City, Park Avenue, and other extensions spread across Ayali Khurd, Dhandra, Phullanwal, Daad, and Thakarwal villages) among others. Many of these promoters have reportedly sold plots and allowed construction to proceed even before clearing their EDC dues.

The failure to recover such a large amount is not only hampering GLADA’s development projects but also affecting the state’s efforts to raise revenue through planned urban growth. Officials admit that delays in EDC recovery are directly impacting the pace of essential infrastructure works in these colonies, resulting in hardship for residents.

A senior GLADA official, requesting anonymity, said the authority is preparing to take stricter measures, including legal notices, cancellation of licences, and sealing of properties, against the defaulters. “We are aware of the issue. Recovery drives are being planned and defaulters will be dealt with as per the law,” the official added.

Urban planning experts and residents have also raised concern over the issue, pointing out that the burden of poor infrastructure eventually falls on the public. Citizens have demanded timely action so that public services in developing colonies are not compromised.

At a time when the state is under financial pressure, authorities are being urged to act quickly and recover public funds from those who have long benefitted from land sales without fulfilling their legal obligations.

Karanvir Singh, resident of BRS Nagar said, “Already Punjab is taking huge loans and shelling out departments liquid money to bear their expenses, GLADA should take strict action either by cancelling the licence of these promoters who have failed to pay their dues.”

GLADA Chief administrator, Sandeep Kumar said, “We are regularly keeping a tab on this issue and I have recently joined back after my training. We are going to open a recovery cell, especially to recover the dues.”

With ₹185 crore still pending, all eyes are now on GLADA to step up recovery and ensure accountability from Ludhiana’s top realtors.