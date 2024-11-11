Ludhiana: GLADA yet to complete 3rd layer on 2.2-km stretch of 200-ft road between Phullanwal Chowk and Dhandra Road

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has come under criticism for its delay in completing the third and final layer on a 2.2 km stretch of the 200-ft road between Phullanwal Chowk and Dhandra Road, a project initially budgeted at ₹10 crore. Though the second layer was completed last October, the final layer remains pending. To make matters worse, locals said that several potholes and damaged portions have emerged on the road, indicating poor-quality materials were likely used. The 2.2 km-stretch of the 200-ft road between Phullanwal Chowk and Dhandra Road is in a bad shape. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

Residents and commuters are irked by the frequent appearance of potholes and cracks on a road that’s supposed to be nearing completion. While patchwork repairs have been made to fill some of the potholes, locals are demanding a more permanent solution. Originally, the third layer was scheduled for May 2023, but it was later extended to September. Yet, as of now, no progress has been made to finish the work.

Jasmeet Singh, who lives near the stretch, said, “This road was re-carpeted after years with a budget of ₹10 crore, but the quality doesn’t reflect the cost. Several months have passed, and we are still waiting for the third layer. The road has several potholes already, and it seems the officials are ignoring this.”

Another local, Deepinder Singh, said, “This road has become one of the busiest routes in our area, yet potholes and cracks have reappeared. We request the state government to conduct a quality and material check and investigate how a road with such a high budget could deteriorate so quickly.”

Despite repeated attempts, GLADA’s Executive Engineer JP Singh was unavailable for comment.

In earlier discussions, GLADA had involved experts from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Roorkee, and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) to ensure a quality repair project, but the outcome has raised doubts.