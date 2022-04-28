Ludhiana | Goat welfare camp organised by GADVASU under Farmer FIRST Project at Dhaner village
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a goat welfare camp at Dhaner village, Barnala, for the goat farmers of operational area of ICAR-funded Farmer FIRST project.
The camp was organised under the guidance of PS Brar, director of Extension Education and nodal officer of Farmer FIRST Project.
A total of 17 beneficiary goat farmers from Dhaner, Moom and Channanwal villages visited the camp site along with 101 goat heads and 40 sheep heads. These animals were given oral deworming medicines free of cost.
Due to low economic status of farmers, the animals remain infested with different kinds of parasites that often led to diarrhea, emaciation, weight loss, pica and even mortality.
To prevent such losses, the animals needed prompt treatment. During the camp, the farmers also discussed multiple issues related to health of goats with the expert. Dr Rajesh Kasrija apprised them of good management practices to avoid health problems in goats.
Farmers were informed that such welfare camps will be organised in future on regular basis in the operational areas.
The other farmers of the area were advised to contact university experts through dedicated mobile numbers: 62832-97919 and 62832-58834 on all working days from 9am to 5pm.
-
Ludhiana | AAP to blame for Leisure Valley encroachments: Ex-MLA Talwar
Alleging that encroachments had resurfaced on public land since the Aam Aadmi Party took over the reins of the Punjab government, former Ludhiana East MLA Sanjay Talwar on Thursday said illegal construction had also been allowed to mushroom in the newly established Leisure Valley. “If no action is taken, it will indicate that the MLA is allowing encroachments to mushroom on the spot to benefit his friends.”
-
European Investment Bank official visits Agra Metro Project
Agra Vice-president of European Investment Bank Christian Kettel Thomsen, along with five team members, visited the Agra Metro Project on Thursday to see the speed and quality of the project which is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation here. They also took a ride in Lucknow and Kanpur Metro and applauded the progress.
-
Prayagraj double murders: Dhumanganj police register case against 5, arrest one
Dhumanganj police registered an FIR against five named and few unnamed persons in connection with the double murders at Meerapatti locality on Wednesday. The case has been lodged on the complaint of Alauddin, brother of Mohd Yasid Ali aka Yasir, 48, who along with Sultan Ahmad, 32, were killed on Wednesday. Police have arrested a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, in connection with the murders. Efforts were on to trace down other accused, police said.
-
Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative:1 lakh pencils distributed to underprivileged children in Ludhiana
Around 1 lakh pencils were distributed to underprivileged children in different orphanages and slums under the Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative of the district administration on Thursday. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik appreciated assistant deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner (under training) Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the idea, and eminent Punjabi poet professor Gurbhajan Gill, Daad village sarpanch Jagdish Pal Singh Grewal and other philanthropists for donating to the cause.
-
Pataleshwar temple premises face acute water shortage
After the Aga Khan Palace faced water shortage, Pataleshwar,the wondrous cave temple, located on the bustling Jungli Maharaj road is parched. The ancient marvel, which is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, is facing acute water shortage and does not have water for tourists, nor its gardens. Though patal means 'underworld' and eshwar means 'god', which literally translates to god of the underworld, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics