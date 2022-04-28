Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Goat welfare camp organised by GADVASU under Farmer FIRST Project at Dhaner village
The goat welfare camp was organised under the guidance of PS Brar, director of Extension Education, GADVASU, Ludhiana, and nodal officer of Farmer FIRST Project
A total of 17 beneficiary goat farmers from Dhaner, Moom and Channanwal villages visited the goat welfare camp site along with 101 goat heads and 40 sheep heads, held by GADVASU in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a goat welfare camp at Dhaner village, Barnala, for the goat farmers of operational area of ICAR-funded Farmer FIRST project.

The camp was organised under the guidance of PS Brar, director of Extension Education and nodal officer of Farmer FIRST Project.

A total of 17 beneficiary goat farmers from Dhaner, Moom and Channanwal villages visited the camp site along with 101 goat heads and 40 sheep heads. These animals were given oral deworming medicines free of cost.

Due to low economic status of farmers, the animals remain infested with different kinds of parasites that often led to diarrhea, emaciation, weight loss, pica and even mortality.

To prevent such losses, the animals needed prompt treatment. During the camp, the farmers also discussed multiple issues related to health of goats with the expert. Dr Rajesh Kasrija apprised them of good management practices to avoid health problems in goats.

Farmers were informed that such welfare camps will be organised in future on regular basis in the operational areas.

The other farmers of the area were advised to contact university experts through dedicated mobile numbers: 62832-97919 and 62832-58834 on all working days from 9am to 5pm.

