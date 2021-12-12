Ludhiana | ‘Good Samaritan’ steals 20k from elderly person

A man, who had pretended to be a Good Samaritan, was booked on Friday for swapping an elderly person’s debit card and stealing ₹20,000 from his account.

The complainant, Satpal Monga, 70, of Neta Ji Nagar said he had gone to an ICICI Bank ATM near Jalandhar Bypass to withdraw cash from his savings account using his debit card on December 3. However, he faced some difficulty in withdrawing the money. The accused, who was already present at the ATM offered to help. However, in the process, he swapped his ATM with a fake one.

The accused, later withdrew ₹20,000 from his bank account using the debit card from some another ATM. He learnt of the ATM theft only after he received a message from the bank about the transaction.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

CCTV footage has captured the accused riding away from the area on a scooter and police have the registration number of the vehicle used.