Ludhiana: Govt college gets state’s first volleyball pitching machine

The state’s first-ever total attack volleyball pitching machine was inaugurated at the Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College on Thursday evening. The machine, a first for any educational institution in Punjab, was imported from the USA with financial support of ₹8.50 lakh provided by the Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora. Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora among others during the inauguration of total attack volleyball pitching machine at SCD Government College in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The three-wheeled total attack machine is designed in collaboration with top international and collegiate coaches. It enables players to practice against high-speed serves with sidespin, replicating real-game conditions. The machine can deliver balls at speeds of up to 90 mph, simulating jump serves with precision. It also allows coaches to conduct specialised drills covering various aspects of the game, from digging to attack formations.

MP Arora said the initiative is expected to significantly benefit aspiring volleyball players by providing them with world-class training tools. “Sports are not just a form of recreation—they are essential for shaping the character, discipline, and health of our youth. I believe in empowering athletes with the best infrastructure and equipment available,” he added.

MP Aroar said that by bringing this international-standard volleyball machine to Ludhiana, we hope to create a more competitive and professional training environment for our young players.

Indian Volleyball team coach Gurjot Singh and Punjab’s Volleyball team coach Sunil Kumar were present during the inauguration ceremony. Coach Sunil Kumar emphasised the machine’s potential to revolutionise training by providing players with advanced techniques and consistent practice.

Coach Kumar added that the initiative is not only about improving skills but also about building a strong sports culture in Punjab. “With this machine, young athletes now have access to world-class training, enhancing their chances of making it to national and international teams,” he added.

College principal Gursharn Jit Singh Sandhu, head of physical education Kulwant Singh, district sports officer Kuldeep Singh, assistant commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, and faculty members including Satnam Singh and Amarpreet Kaur were also present at the event.