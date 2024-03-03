Ludhiana: Govt offices owe over 173 crore in dues to PSPCL

Government offices falling under the Ludhiana zone of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) owe over ₹173 crore in dues to the state powercom. The corporation has of late been under financial duress, according to highly placed sources within the PSPCL. (HT PHOTO)

There 54 government offices/connections in the zone, which besides covering the entire district also serves four neighbouring districts- Moga, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ferozepur, as per the data provided by the PSPCL.

With the civil hospital in Ludhiana topping the list with a pending bill of over ₹9 crore, the health and family welfare department is the biggest defaulter. The total amount due by the department, according to data given by the PSPCL, was to the tune of ₹27 crore.

Similarly, the water supply department was placed second with over ₹5 crore in dues. Interestingly, the district court was on the fifth spot with over ₹2.5 crore in dues.

“We first don’t get the subsidies we are entitled to by the government on time and then we also have to bear defaulting by government departments,” said a PSPCL official on the condition of anonymity.

“On the outside, the authorities paint a rosy picture put the hiccups within the department lay bare the situation,” the official said.

In February, the powercom for the first time failed to credit salaries to the employees by the 1st of the month. Although the powercom had officially attributed the delay to a technical glitch, employees who had protested the delay – and only upon which the salaries were credited – alleged that the state government was withholding pending bills to worth around ₹3,100 crore besides failing to clear the subsidy bills of ₹5,400 crore.

As to what the PSCPL was doing to reign in the defaulting departments, the official said these were essential services and “ we will face criticism if we take any action.”

Ludhiana zone chief engineer Inderpal Singh said, “Deliberations were on the secretarial level to settle the dues.”