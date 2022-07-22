Ludhiana: Govt school teacher duped of ₹40 lakh by colleague
A former government teacher and his aides have been booked for duping his ex-colleague of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her daughter in the World Bank.
The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh and Harleen Kaur alias Harpreet Kaur from Khanna and Amarjot Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. Ajit was a a suspected government teacher and is already lodged in jail in another fraud case.
The complaint, Seema Jain of GT Market, Khanna, said Ajit, who was her colleague, told her that he has links in the ministry of human resources and development (MHRD) and can help her daughter secure a job in the World Bank.
She added that Amanjot and Harleen had come to their house, impersonating as officials of the World Bank and MHRD. They won her confidence and she gave them the money.
Sahnewal man cheated of ₹1.6 lakh
Meanwhile, three fraudsters posing as an NRI relative duped a Salem Tabri man of ₹1.6 lakh .
The Salem Tabri police have registered a case against Richard of Ranchi, Jharkhand; and Sunil Kumar, Sugreev Ram and Risora of Siwan, Bihar.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Tarsem Lal, 45, of Salem Tabri. He told police that the suspects had called him on WhatsApp call from a foreign number. They impersonated as his cousin, who lives abroad, and sought money on medical grounds.
Lal deposited the cash, but when he spoke to his cousin he realised he had been duped.
Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said police have booked the holders of the bank accounts in which the victim had deposited the money.
Ludhiana: 43 mosquito-breeding hotspots identified
The Ludhiana health department has identified 43 hotspots for mosquito breeding in the city from where dengue cases are reported every year and prepared a report, which has been submitted to municipal corporation. Six city residents, including two doctors, have tested positive for dengue this year till now.
Ludhiana: Former Machhiwara municipal council president booked for murder bid
Former president of Machhiwara municipal council Daljit Singh Gill has been booked for firing at a liquor contractor on Tuesday night. Gill had been booked by Machhiwara police after eight cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from his farm house. He suspected that Kundra, had passed on information about him to the cops.
Ludhiana: Water enters houses as Buddha Nullah overflows after heavy rain
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall, water mixed with sewage entered houses in areas along Buddha Nullah, including New Kundanpuri and Peeru Banda Mohalla. The main drain of the city overflowed from the point near new Kundanpuri. Residents, including children, were seen flushing out the accumulated water from their houses using buckets and mugs. They said water entered their houses at around 1.30 am and they spent the night trying to drain it out.
148.2 mm rainfall washes away Ludhiana MC’s monsoon preparedness claims
The municipal corporation's tall claims of monsoon preparedness were washed away by 148.2 mm rainfall on Thursday morning, as most areas of the city were left completely inundated . Acute water logging was witnessed in areas including Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur Road, New Kundanpuri area, Old GT Road near Clock Tower, Dugri and Gill Road. The area near Clock Tower got waterlogged despite installation of storm sewer lines.
J-K National Conference leader murder case: Delhi HC seeks status report from police on accused bail plea
The Delhi high court has sought a status report from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on a bail plea moved by murder accused in Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, who was murdered last year in Delhi. The main accused Harpreet Singh Khalsa is still absconding and Police is making efforts to arrest him, lawyers argued.
