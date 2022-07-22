Ludhiana: Govt school teacher duped of 40 lakh by colleague

A former government teacher and his aides have been booked for duping his ex-colleague of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her daughter in the World Bank.

The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh and Harleen Kaur alias Harpreet Kaur from Khanna and Amarjot Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. Ajit was a a suspected government teacher and is already lodged in jail in another fraud case.

The complaint, Seema Jain of GT Market, Khanna, said Ajit, who was her colleague, told her that he has links in the ministry of human resources and development (MHRD) and can help her daughter secure a job in the World Bank.

She added that Amanjot and Harleen had come to their house, impersonating as officials of the World Bank and MHRD. They won her confidence and she gave them the money.

Sahnewal man cheated of ₹1.6 lakh

Meanwhile, three fraudsters posing as an NRI relative duped a Salem Tabri man of ₹1.6 lakh .

The Salem Tabri police have registered a case against Richard of Ranchi, Jharkhand; and Sunil Kumar, Sugreev Ram and Risora of Siwan, Bihar.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Tarsem Lal, 45, of Salem Tabri. He told police that the suspects had called him on WhatsApp call from a foreign number. They impersonated as his cousin, who lives abroad, and sought money on medical grounds.

Lal deposited the cash, but when he spoke to his cousin he realised he had been duped.

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said police have booked the holders of the bank accounts in which the victim had deposited the money.