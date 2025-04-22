Ludhiana: Govt schools in 2 villages receive infra upgrades

As part of the state government’s ongoing “Punjab Sikhya Kranti” campaign, minister for housing and urban development Hardeep Singh Mundian, on Monday, inaugurated the newly upgraded government schools in the villages of Rawat and Kakka under the Sahnewal assembly constituency. Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, inaugurating upgraded government schools in the villages of Rawat and Kakka in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The minister revealed that the government has spent around ₹8 lakh to build a boundary wall at the Government Primary School in Rawat. Additionally, in Kakka village, five new classrooms have been constructed for both the government primary and middle schools, costing nearly ₹40 lakh.

The state government had launched the 54-day “Sikhya Kranti” programme under which nearly 25,000 repair and renovation projects worth ₹2,000 crore are set to be inaugurated across 12,000 government schools by May 31. Each project features a plaque with the names of the chief minister and the education minister.

Speaking at the event, Mundian highlighted that the state government is working to improve the quality of education and school infrastructure. He stated that once the renovation and construction projects are completed, they will be dedicated to the public to ensure that the students immediately benefit from the upgraded facilities.

“These new buildings will play a crucial role in enhancing the intellectual growth of students, helping them compete with private school students,” he said. He also pointed out that under the previous governments, only 5% of the state’s budget was allocated to education. However, under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, this has now been increased to 18%.

The minister urged the parents to observe the transformation in government schools. “Today, teachers in government schools are not only highly qualified but also more experienced than those in many private institutions. I request all parents to trust these schools and enrol their children in them to secure their future,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local leaders, including sarpanch Johny, Raman Sharma, and Surjit Singh, besides villagers.