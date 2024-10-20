Ludhiana: Groom assaulted, home pelted with stones for cancelling DJ

Two days before his marriage a groom was thrashed by labourers for cancelling the DJ booking in Village Daad. The accused thrashed the groom and pelted the house with stones. The accused also vandalized the car of a guest parked outside the house. The Sadar police booked the accused DhiraJ Kumar and his 12 aides, who are yet to be identified. (HT File)

The Sadar police booked the accused DhiraJ Kumar and his 12 aides, who are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Kamaljit Singh of Parkash Colony of Village Daad. Karamjit Singh stated that his marriage was fixed on October 20. On October 18, he threw a DJ Party at home during a pre wedding function ‘Jago’.

The groom said that the music system developed some problem and the party was ruined. He cancelled the booking of DJ for his wedding. Dj owner Gurpreet Singh and operator Amit Kumar were talking to him. Meanwhile, Dhiraj the labour contractor along with his aides turned up there and indulged in an argument for cancelling the booking and assaulted him with sharp edged weapon.

Kamaljit Singh alleged that the accused pelted their house with stones and vandalized car of a guest, which was parked outside the house. He immediately informed the police. Before the police could reach the spot the accused fled from the spot.

ASI Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt ), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons), 191(3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (offence is committed by a member of an unlawful assembly in furtherance of common objective) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest.

The ASI added that the groom suffered injuries and sustained stitches. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.