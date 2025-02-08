Ludhiana: Groom, guests thrash DJ operator, booked

A groom along with his guests allegedly thrashed a DJ operator, his brother and father over a dispute over loose change during a pre-wedding programme in Galib Rann Singh village of Jagraon on Tuesday. The accused also killed the victims’ pet dog and dumped the carcass in front of his house, it has been alleged. The accused are yet to be arrested, say police.

Acting on complaint of DJ operator Dharampal Singh of Galib Rann Singh village, the Sadar Jagraon police have registered an FIR against Varinder Singh Brar (groom) of the same village, his relatives Kamal, Guri of Galib Kalan village, Amritpal Singh alias Amba, Davinder Singh of Galib Rann Singh village and Pammi of Talwandi Mallian village while their four aides are yet to be identified.

Dharampal said Varinder Singh Brar hired him for his marriage ceremony. His brother Satpal Singh and father Darshan Singh came along to help him. He added that on Tuesday night when the guests were dancing, one of the accused, Kamal, sought loose change in exchange of currency notes to throw over the dancing guests. When he refused to exchange money, the accused started abusing him, the complainant said. Sensing the situation, he left the programme but the accused intercepted his way and thrashed him, he alleged. Meanwhile, groom Varinder Singh Brar and other guests reportedly joined Kamal in thrashing him.

Dharampal alleged that when his brother and father intervened, the accused thrashed them too. The accused later “thrashed his pet dog to death” and dumped the carcass in front of the house. His neighbour Manna was also beaten up by the accused, when he came to their rescue. After the miscreants left the house, he informed the police and filed a complaint. He also alleged that the accused snatched ₹11,000 from his pocket.

ASI Tarsem Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restrain), 308 (2) (extortion), 191(3) (rioting), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, the police said.