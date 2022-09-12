Ludhiana | GRP bust gang of thieves, 5 held

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday busted a gang of thieves with arrest of five men and recovered six stolen mobile phones and a knife from their possession.

The accused, identified as Sunny Singh of Moga, Sahil Suri of Ludhiana, Chandar Shekhar of Gorakhpur, UP, Ram Kumar of Saharanpur, UP, and Sandeep Singh of Ludhiana, were nabbed near goods shed following a tip off.

“We received information that a gang of five men was present near the goods shed and planning to strike again. They were held by the alert force. Ram Kumar and Sandeep Singh are history-sheeters,” a cop said.

A case has been registered under Sections 401 (punishment for belonging to gang of thieves), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at GRP police station here.

10 mobile phones found abandoned at Ludhiana Central Jail

At least ten mobile phones, two mobile chargers and 25 sachets of tobacco were found abandoned in Ludhiana Central jail during a special checking on Monday.

Assistant superintendent Satnam Singh said on Sunday, he found six mobile phones, two mobile phone chargers and 25 sachets of tobacco lying abandoned at the backside de-addiction barracks in the jail.

In the second case, assistant superintendent Kashmiri Lal said he found four mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail during the special checking.

Division number 7 police has lodged two separate FIRs against the unidentified inmates.