Ludhiana | GRP bust gang of thieves, 5 held
The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday busted a gang of thieves with arrest of five men and recovered six stolen mobile phones and a knife from their possession.
The accused, identified as Sunny Singh of Moga, Sahil Suri of Ludhiana, Chandar Shekhar of Gorakhpur, UP, Ram Kumar of Saharanpur, UP, and Sandeep Singh of Ludhiana, were nabbed near goods shed following a tip off.
“We received information that a gang of five men was present near the goods shed and planning to strike again. They were held by the alert force. Ram Kumar and Sandeep Singh are history-sheeters,” a cop said.
A case has been registered under Sections 401 (punishment for belonging to gang of thieves), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at GRP police station here.
10 mobile phones found abandoned at Ludhiana Central Jail
At least ten mobile phones, two mobile chargers and 25 sachets of tobacco were found abandoned in Ludhiana Central jail during a special checking on Monday.
Assistant superintendent Satnam Singh said on Sunday, he found six mobile phones, two mobile phone chargers and 25 sachets of tobacco lying abandoned at the backside de-addiction barracks in the jail.
In the second case, assistant superintendent Kashmiri Lal said he found four mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail during the special checking.
Division number 7 police has lodged two separate FIRs against the unidentified inmates.
After SC order, Kappan released from Lucknow jail
LUCKNOW The court of additional district and sessions judge Anurodh Mishra on Monday released Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan following orders of the Supreme Court that had granted him bail on September 9. Kappan, who was lodged in Lucknow prison, was produced before the court. The court also pointed out that observations made in this order (bail order) will have no effect on the trial court's proceedings in this case.
Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022: Fund-starved Ludhiana sports department cancels contracts of vendors
While the state government is vying to allocate a humongous budget to promote sports in the state, the local sports department is in deep water as conducting district-level sports competitions under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022 has become a major challenge due to the financial crisis. It was learnt that the sports department allowed ₹2.20 lakh expense for the aforesaid purpose which according to the officials is not feasible.
Pune civic chief’s six months: some hits, major misses
For the first time, the reins of the Pune Municipal Corporation went into the hands of an administrator on March 14 as municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar was appointed, six months later, while the city has seen some positive changes like action against encroachments, major policy decisions and proposals still await a green light. While Kumar's term ends on September 14, the state government extended his term for another six months.
Noida twin tower demolition: CM Adityanath takes stock of debris disposal
The demolition of the nearly 100 metre tall twin towers in Sector 93A has left behind an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris which is to be recycled and scientifically processed. "The chief minister was informed that the C&D waste processing unit has a daily capacity of 350 tonnes to 400 tonnes. But due to the debris generated by twin towers demolition, the unit is now functioning at 700 tonnes a day capacity," the Noida Authority said in a statement.
25K Mumbaiites opted for all-night Ganesh darshan bus in a week
Mumbai: Within a week of its launch, around 25,000 Mumbaiites availed of the all-night Ganesh darshan bus services started by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport. A first, BEST provided hop-on hop-off (HOHO) bus services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Wadala depot via Lalbaug and Dadar at ₹60. From September 3 till September 8, from 10pm till 6am, there were bus services at intervals of 25 minutes.
