Ludhiana: Halwara airport to receive official code soon, says MP Arora

Halwara airport, a long-awaited project that promises to enhance air connectivity in Punjab, is taking significant strides toward its operationalisation. The process of assigning an official airport code is now underway, marking a crucial step in the airport’s development. MP Sanjeev Arora (HT File)

During a meeting in New Delhi on Friday, MP (Rajya Sabha) Sanjeev Arora discussed the progress with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Vipin Kumar. The focus of the meeting was the issuance of the airport code, a vital milestone required for airlines to file No Objection Certificates (NOC) with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and obtain necessary permissions from the defence ministry.

Arora emphasised the urgency of completing this process, and in response, the chairman instructed the AAI operations team to expedite the assignment of the airport code.

Additionally, the MP engaged with officials from Air India to coordinate with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and accelerate the procedure.

Kumar assured that commercial flight operations at Halwara airport would commence soon, with Arora reaffirming full support from the state government to help fast-track the project.

The Halwara airport is expected to significantly boost regional development and improve connectivity between Ludhiana, the surrounding areas, and the rest of the country.

The airport itself spans 161.28 acres, featuring a terminal building of 2,000 square meters. The total cost of the civil terminal, excluding land, stands at around ₹70 crore.

In November, Arora had met with defence minister Rajnath Singh, urging the Indian Air Force (IAF) to expedite its work on the airport. The MP confirmed that 100% of the civil work on the airport has been completed, with the operationalisation now pending the completion of IAF-related tasks.

Once fully operational, Halwara airport is set to become a major infrastructure milestone for the state, enhancing air travel access and driving economic growth in the region. As the process to finalise the airport code moves forward, the project is steadily progressing towards its long-anticipated launch.