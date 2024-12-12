Ludhiana: Haryana dominates handball on inaugural day

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal inaugurated the 68th National School Games at Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday, where Haryana triumphed over Vidya Bharti with a commanding 38-4 victory in the U-19 girls handball championship. Girls performing giddha during the inaugural function of 68th National School Games at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The multi-sport event, which runs until December 17, has attracted over 3,000 athletes from across India.

Competitions are being held in netball, handball, judo, and karate, with participants from various states competing in different age categories.

The opening ceremony featured cultural performances, including traditional Giddha and Bhangra dances, setting a festive tone for the event.

Matches are being hosted at multiple venues, including the Government Senior Secondary Smart School (PAU), Multipurpose Hall at Guru Nanak Stadium, and BCM Arya Model School in Shastri Nagar.

On the first day, exciting matches unfolded at GSSS, PAU. In boys’ netball, Chhattisgarh defeated Jharkhand 26-18, Punjab outplayed Jammu & Kashmir 26-6, and Delhi overcame Chandigarh 21-13.

In girls’ netball, Telangana crushed Tamil Nadu 21-5, Andhra Pradesh was defeated by DAV 13-12, and IPSE beat Vidya Bharti.

Handball saw Haryana dominate Vidya Bharti 38-4 in under-19 girls, while Punjab routed CISCE 43-10 and Haryana overwhelmed Chhattisgarh 58-18 in under-19 boys.

The DC stressed the importance of sports in fostering a healthy society. He also assured the participants that adequate arrangements, including accommodation, food, medical services, security, and transportation, have been made to ensure a smooth experience for all.

Local authorities have formed 26 committees, covering areas like finance, transport, hospitality, and event management, to ensure the smooth conduct of the games.