Ludhiana: HC notice on contempt plea alleging glorification of drugs at Diljit’s concert

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Tuesday sought response from the Punjab government on a plea alleging glorification of drugs during the concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh on December 31 in Ludhiana. The high court acted on a plea filed by Panditrao Dharenavar, a Chandigarh resident. (HT File)

The high court bench of justice Harkesh Manuja acted on the plea from Panditrao Dharenavar, a Chandigarh resident, who alleged violation of the HC’s 2019 order in this regard. In 2019, the HC had directed the director generals of police of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure that no songs are played glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence, even in live shows. The court had observed that such songs affect the children of impressionable age, the plea said.

According to the petitioner, songs promoting alcohol and drugs were sung by Dosanjh at his live show in Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on December 31. The singer sang the song even though petitioner gave representations through mail to the Ludhiana deputy commissioner and commissioner of police among others, he mentioned.

He has sought to make Punjab principal secretary (home) Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, DGP Gaurav Yadav, Ludhiana DC Jitendra Jorwal and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman Adarsh Pal Vig and PAU vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal as parties. The response has been sought by February 7.

“PAU is a holy place in which high-level research work takes place in the field of agriculture but holding such kind of musical concerts in the residential/educational area is nothing but an act of submission to the state-sponsored event. It is because of concert held on university ground, the playground is totally damaged,” the plea says, adding that the concert was allowed on a varsity campus even as the central government had declared state mourning for seven days after the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh from December 26 till January 1.

Dosanjh, who concluded his India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour in Ludhiana, also ran into controversy during his show in Chandigarh. The show organisers are facing legal action for violation of noise pollution norms.