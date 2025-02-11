Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Head constable booked for bribery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 11, 2025 06:20 AM IST

The spokesperson of the state VB said the case was registered following an inquiry into an online complaint filed by Indra Parsad, a resident of New Satguru Nagar, Sahnewal Road, Ludhiana, on the Anti-Corruption Action Line

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) registered a corruption case against head constable Ranjit Singh, posted at the Kanganwal police post, for allegedly receiving 17,800 as bribe through a digital payment platform and also cash. The role of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Mewa Singh, Ram Murti and the SHO concerned is also under scanner.

A case has been registered against the said accused under Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. (HT Photo)
A case has been registered against the said accused under Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. (HT Photo)

The spokesperson of the state VB said the case was registered following an inquiry into an online complaint filed by Indra Parsad, a resident of New Satguru Nagar, Sahnewal Road, Ludhiana, on the Anti-Corruption Action Line.

He further stated that the complainant had a dispute with someone regarding a shop sale. The munshi, ASI Ram Murti, called him to the police post for inquiry where head constable Ranjit Singh lodged him in the lockup. According to the complainant, Ranjit Singh took 800 from his pocket and set him free. Afterwards, the said accused allegedly got 10,000 and 7,000 bribe through Google Pay.

The spokesperson further added that during verification of this complaint, the allegations levelled by the complainant were found correct as the same have been supported by oral, audio and documentary evidence. Subsequently, a case has been registered against the said accused under Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On