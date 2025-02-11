Ludhiana: Head constable booked for bribery

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) registered a corruption case against head constable Ranjit Singh, posted at the Kanganwal police post, for allegedly receiving ₹17,800 as bribe through a digital payment platform and also cash. The role of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Mewa Singh, Ram Murti and the SHO concerned is also under scanner. A case has been registered against the said accused under Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. (HT Photo)

The spokesperson of the state VB said the case was registered following an inquiry into an online complaint filed by Indra Parsad, a resident of New Satguru Nagar, Sahnewal Road, Ludhiana, on the Anti-Corruption Action Line.

He further stated that the complainant had a dispute with someone regarding a shop sale. The munshi, ASI Ram Murti, called him to the police post for inquiry where head constable Ranjit Singh lodged him in the lockup. According to the complainant, Ranjit Singh took ₹800 from his pocket and set him free. Afterwards, the said accused allegedly got ₹10,000 and ₹7,000 bribe through Google Pay.

The spokesperson further added that during verification of this complaint, the allegations levelled by the complainant were found correct as the same have been supported by oral, audio and documentary evidence. Subsequently, a case has been registered against the said accused under Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.