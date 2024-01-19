Ludhiana: Head constable held for taking 5,000 bribe

The Vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a head constable for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000. Head constable held for taking ₹ 5,000 bribe. (HT)

The accused head constable Mandeep Singh is posted as munshi at police post Kailash Nagar under police station division Number 8 here.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A spokesperson of the bureau said that the head constable was arrested on the complaint filed by Mahidev Parsad, a resident of Rajan Estate, Joginder Nagar in Haibowal.

He said that the complainant approached the VB, Ludhiana range, saying that he runs a hosiery business in a rented building, which he had availed three years ago from Satinderpal Singh.

The complainant’s landlord had lodged a complaint against him in the police station regarding some payment issue. The complainant alleged that the accused head constable had already taken a bribe ₹30,000 from him in different instalments in the name of incharge police post and other police officers for taking action against him, he said.

The complainant in his statement said that out of the said amount, Mandeep had received ₹5,500 through online payment and now he was demanding ₹5,000 more from him.

The spokesperson said that after preliminary investigation of the complaint the VB sleuths laid a trap and the accused police official was arrested in the police post while receiving the bribe money of ₹5,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Ludhiana range. He said that the role of incharge police post would also be examined during the probe. The accused would be produced in a court on Friday.