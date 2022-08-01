Ludhiana | Health dept on toes to prevent HFMD
As the cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) flared up in Chandigarh, the health authorities of Ludhiana are on toes.
Sensing that the monsoon related diseases could spread in the district, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur has advised the staff to be watchful and tackle such diseases, especially HFMD, among children.
She said as the monsoon has already settled, children are at risk of contracting diseases such as fungal infection, diarrhoea, viral fever, dengue and chicken pox due to their weak immune system.
According to Dr Puneet A Pooni, professor and head, department of paediatrics, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), it is advisable to all parents to adopt safety measures to protect their children from these viral diseases.
Sharing information about hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) disease, she highlighted that the disease is contagious and fast-spreading in humid climates. It has the potential to spread through nose and throat secretions, including saliva.
Common symptoms
According to Dr Gurdip Singh Dhooria, professor, department of pediatrics, low-grade fever, fatigue and sore throat, sudden appearance of rash with tiny blisters on specific areas such as hand, feet, in and around mouth, knees and buttocks are the common symptoms of HFMD. It is advisable to all parents not to ignore any of these symptoms, he said.
Dr Deepak Bhat, professor, department of paediatrics, highlighted that the viral infections tend to peak during monsoon every year, which cause rise in infections such as chicken pox, measles and HFMD. Therefore, the most powerful way to prevent these infections is understanding how to protect your children, recognise early signs and take proper care,” he added.
HFMD:self-limiting disease
The paediatricians advised residents not to panic as HFMD is a self-limiting disease and the infection lasts for around 7- 10 days. It can be prevented by following hand hygiene practices to break the chain of infection.
The need of the hour is to be proactive and consult a physician for timely diagnosis and treatment, the doctors advised.
