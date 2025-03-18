Ludhiana: Health dept top brass prepare ahead of Mann, Kejriwal’s visit at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana Health department top brass including principal secretary, health department director and Punjab health systems corporation (PHSC) director, geared up ahead of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s scheduled visit to inaugurate the renovated civil hospital on Tuesday. Kejriwal is set to visit the female and male wards on the first and second floors along with the ‘upgraded’ operation theatre of the hospital. (HT Photo)

According to officials, around 1000 plants were planted and the debris from the renovation was removed ahead of the visit. Additionally, a series of meetings with doctors, paramedics, and employees raising the demand for district collector (DC) rates took place during the day.

Kejriwal is set to visit the female and male wards on the first and second floors along with the ‘upgraded’ operation theatre of the hospital.