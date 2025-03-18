Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Health dept top brass prepare ahead of Mann, Kejriwal’s visit at Civil Hospital

ByRakshit Sharma
Mar 18, 2025 05:42 AM IST

According to officials, around 1000 plants were planted and the debris from the renovation was removed ahead of the visit

Ludhiana Health department top brass including principal secretary, health department director and Punjab health systems corporation (PHSC) director, geared up ahead of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s scheduled visit to inaugurate the renovated civil hospital on Tuesday.

Kejriwal is set to visit the female and male wards on the first and second floors along with the ‘upgraded’ operation theatre of the hospital. (HT Photo)
Kejriwal is set to visit the female and male wards on the first and second floors along with the ‘upgraded’ operation theatre of the hospital. (HT Photo)

According to officials, around 1000 plants were planted and the debris from the renovation was removed ahead of the visit. Additionally, a series of meetings with doctors, paramedics, and employees raising the demand for district collector (DC) rates took place during the day.

Kejriwal is set to visit the female and male wards on the first and second floors along with the ‘upgraded’ operation theatre of the hospital.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On