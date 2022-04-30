Ludhiana: Heatstroke advisory issued amid soaring temperatures
As mercury soared to a record high of 43.2°C in Ludhiana on Friday, the district health department issued a heatwave alert and advised residents to remain indoors during the peak hours of 12 pm to 4 pm amid high risk of heatstroke.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh has asked all government hospitals and community health centres, including dispensaries, in the district to share details of heatstroke patients and those coming in with other problems triggered by the extreme weather conditions.
Issuing guidelines to senior medical officers (SMOs), Dr Singh asked them to replenish all the required medicines for the treatment of patients arriving with heatstroke. “The unusually high temperature in April can prove to be detrimental for construction workers, rickshaw pullers and those working under sun in scorching heat. All health department officials across the district have been told to maintain stocks of medicines to meet with any exigency,” said Singh.
Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), said that such high temperatures can trigger heatstrokes. “Heatstroke is a condition caused by the result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures. This can result in confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma,” said Dr Mahajan.
Untreated heat stroke can quickly damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles and delayed recognition and treatment may cause serious complications or even death, Dr Mahajan added.
Dr Gaurav Sachdeva, medical unit in-charge at Arora Neuro centre, said that health problems related to rising temperatures which were earlier reported in June or July have already started this year. “Elderly and children are suffering from diarrhoea and cases of acute viral hepatitis and fever are also being reported. Due to the harvesting season, pollen is being released in the air and patients with infections of upper respiratory tract are also coming in for treatment. Allergies are more prevalent among patients suffering from asthma and COPD, ” said Dr Sachdeva.
No respite from heatwave in coming days: PAU
KK Gill, agriculture meteorologist at PAU, said that maximum temperature is expected to stay above 40°C for next three to four days, following which respite is expected owing to western disturbance and low pressure situation. She advised farmers to keep irrigating fields at regular intervals.
