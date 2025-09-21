Ludhiana: High-security number plates of 3 cars stolen

An unidentified man stole the high-security registration plates of three cars parked outside a residence on Major Sham Lal Road, opposite Mini Secretariat, in the early hours of Friday. An unidentified man stole the high-security registration plates of three cars parked outside a residence on Major Sham Lal Road, opposite Mini Secretariat, in the early hours of Friday. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The complainant, advocate Vidyat Jain of Ahmedgarh (Malerkotla), told police that his Kia Seltos, Hyundai i10, and Maruti Swift Dzire were parked outside his house when the unidentified thief removed its number plates.

Division Number 8 police lodged an FIR under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). CCTV footage installed near the spot captured the accused, though his identity is yet to be ascertained.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP–Civil Lines) Guriqbal Singh described the theft as unusual, noting that the accused neither attempted to steal the cars nor tampered with tyres or interiors. “It is a matter of investigation why only the high-security number plates were targeted. The possibility of their use in crimes or on stolen vehicles cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Earlier, several cases of tyre thefts from SUVs parked outside houses had been reported in the same jurisdiction. A gang from Amritsar was later busted, and stolen tyres were recovered. However, police officials say this is the first instance of theft involving only high-security number plates in the city.