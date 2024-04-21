Ludhiana: Hit-and-run claims couple’s life on marriage anniversary

A couple was killed in a road mishap after a speeding sports-utility vehicle (SUV) hit their scooter near Ghudani Kalan village near Payal on Sunday. The SUV driver drove away after the incident. Jarnail Singh Kainth, 60, and his wife Rajwinder Kaur, 58. (HT Photo)

Making the incident more poignant, the couple was going to pay obeisance to mark their wedding anniversary.

After the mishap, the Payal police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the driver of the Mahindra Scorpio, identified as Sandeep Kumar of Lamme Jatpura village in Jagraon.

The victims were identified as Jarnail Singh Kainth, 60, of Beeja and his wife Rajwinder Kaur, 58. According to the eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was so strong that Jarnail died on the spot. His wife was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Payal station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Satnam Singh said that the couple had left the house on scooter at 10 am to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Rara Sahib to mark their wedding anniversary. As they reached near Ghudani Kalan village, a speeding Scorpio hit their scooter from the front before fleeing.

The SHO added that after the onlookers informed the police, they reached the spot and rushed the woman to DMCH, where she succumbed to the injuries. The police informed the family of the victims.

He added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused driver.

Survived by son, two married daughters

The couple is survived by a son and two married daughters. Jarnail Singh had a tailor shop on Samrala road in Beeja. His son, Gursewak Singh had migrated to Canada six months ago. They had talked to their son over phone on Sunday morning, who wished them for their anniversary. The bodies have been sent to civil hospital for postmortem. The relatives said they would cremate the bodies after the arrival of their son from Canada.