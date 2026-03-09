Edit Profile
    Ludhiana: Homeguard’s son, aide held for firing at neighbour over rivalry

    Police has also arrested accused’s two relatives for allegedly sheltering the him after the incident.

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 6:28 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    A day after a son of a Punjab homeguard personnel allegedly shot at his neighbour following a verbal spat in Payal, the police arrested the accused along with his aide and two relatives who had allegedly provided him shelter after the crime.

    Accused of opening fire on a Payal resident in the custody of Khanna Police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
    Accused of opening fire on a Payal resident in the custody of Khanna Police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

    The arrested accused have been identified as Nazar Singh, a resident of Ward No. 7 in Payal, and his aide Sukhvir Singh, alias Bablu. The police have also arrested Nazar Singh’s two brothers-in-law, Gurpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh, residents of Majri village in Payal, for allegedly sheltering the accused after the incident.

    The victim, Satnam Singh, 40, a resident of the same locality, sustained a bullet injury to his head and remains in a critical condition. He was initially taken to a government hospital and later referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment.

    Superintendent of police (Investigation) Pawanjit Chaudhary said that the accused, who owns a taxi, is the son of homeguard jawan Ruldu Ram, currently deputed at Sahnewal police station in Ludhiana. “The accused had an old rivalry with the victim. Nazar Singh and his aide allegedly shot at Satnam Singh following a heated argument on Saturday evening,” the SP added. An FIR under Sections 109, 351(2), 3(5) and 253 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Payal police station. Police said the accused used his licenced revolver in the crime and the process to cancel his arms licence has been initiated.

