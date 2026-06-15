Ludhiana: Host Punjab clinches two golds, silver on last day in national athletics meet

Punjab athletes delivered a strong showing on the concluding day of the, clinching gold, silver and bronze medals across key track and field events at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday. The two-day national-level competition, organised under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), featured participation from senior and Under-20 athletes from across the country. Harmandeep Kaur in action during the Hammer Throw event in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Leading the state’s performance, Harpreet Kaur secured the gold medal in the women’s Under-20 800m event, marking a significant win for the home contingent. In the men’s Under-20 hammer throw, Punjab added two more medals as Manjot Singh claimed silver and Harbir Singh Aulakh finished with bronze, strengthening the state’s overall tally on home turf.

The meet also witnessed strong performances from athletes representing other states. In the women’s Under-20 hammer throw, Anushka Yadav of Uttar Pradesh clinched gold, while Sakshi of Haryana took silver. In the men’s Under-20 hammer throw, Kartik of Uttar Pradesh emerged winner, with Punjab’s Manjot Singh and Harbir Singh Aulakh completing the podium in second and third positions respectively.

In the men’s discus throw, Kirpal Singh of Chandigarh claimed the top spot, followed by Abhimanyu of JSW in second place and Arjun of Delhi in third.

Haryana athletes continued their dominance in distance and sprint categories. In the women’s Under-20 5,000m race, Muskan won gold, while her teammate Tanisha finished second. In the women’s Under-20 200m, Nancy of Haryana secured first place, followed by Heeral Saini of Chandigarh and Jasmeen Kaur of Punjab in third.

The men’s Under-20 800m event was conducted in two sections. In Race A, Rahul Godara of Rajasthan finished first ahead of Uttar Pradesh’s Rohit Bhadauriya, while in Race B, Dev of Haryana secured the top position, with Harmandeep Singh of Chandigarh finishing second.

In the women’s shot put, Manpreet Kaur of the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Patiala, claimed gold, while Srishti Vig of Delhi and Vidhi of Uttar Pradesh took silver and bronze respectively.