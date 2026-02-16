Ludhiana: Hotel staff attacked near bus stand, gunshots fired

Panic gripped the area near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-state bus terminal on Saturday night after three unidentified men allegedly assaulted hotel staff following an argument and fired a gunshot in the air while escaping. An FIR has been registered under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

On the complaint of Mohit Yadav, a resident of Indra Nagar, Miller Ganj, the division number 5 police have registered a case against the three unknown accused. Yadav said he runs a hotel on lease near the bus stand and was present at the reception when an apparently intoxicated man arrived and demanded a room.

“When we asked him to produce an identity card, he refused and began arguing with the staff. He then called two of his associates, who joined him in attacking us,” Yadav said in his complaint. He added that as the trio tried to flee, hotel employees attempted to stop them, following which one of the accused brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air to scare them off before escaping.

After the incident, the hotel management informed the police, who reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Head constable Gursewak Singh said an FIR has been registered under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

He said CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas has been obtained and is being analysed to identify and trace the accused. Police teams are conducting raids at possible hideouts to apprehend them at the earliest.