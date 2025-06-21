Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi
Ludhiana: House of drug trafficker demolished in Khanna’s Malaud

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Malaud Nagar Panchayat’s executive officer Harnarinder Singh Shergill says Amrik Singh, alias Rinku, violated the Municipal Act by constructing the house without obtaining approval

The Khanna police, along with Malaud Nagar Panchayat, demolished the house of drug trafficker Amrik Singh, a resident of ward number 2, in Malaud on Friday. The accused had been bailed two days ago. The house was illegally constructed without the approval of the Malaud Nagar Panchayat, officials said, adding that the action was taken under the Punjab government’s Yudh Nashya Viruddh (anti-drug war) campaign.

A peddler’s house being razed in Malaud, Khanna, on Friday. (HT photo)
Nagar panchayat’s executive officer Harnarinder Singh Shergill said Amrik Singh, alias Rinku, had violated the Municipal Act by constructing the house without obtaining approval. He added that four notices were issued, and the demolition was carried out with the police assistance.

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Tejvir Singh Hundal said the Punjab government adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, with strict action being taken against traffickers. He noted that Amrik Singh alias Rinku was facing three NDPS cases and was released from jail just two days ago.

Hundal said, “The government is fully committed to saving the state’s youth. People should report drug-related activities to their nearest police station.”

Payal DSP Hemant Malhotra, Khanna DSP Karmvir Toor and other officials from the civil and police administration were also present.

