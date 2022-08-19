Ludhiana | ICAR-ATARI in collaboration with PAU holds dialogue on climate-smart agriculture
The ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a stakeholder dialogue on climate-smart agriculture.
The objective of the event was to invite experienced stakeholders who could share their perspective on climate-smart agriculture for cross-learning.
The dialogue witnessed deliberations from over 120 participants, including scientists and experts from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes, state universities and krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs), along with sarpanches, innovative farmers and rural youth.
During his address, chief guest SK Chaudhari, deputy director general (natural resource management), ICAR, praised farmers and researchers of Punjab for pioneering agricultural innovations in the country.
He highlighted major achievements in the field of agriculture and called for action on environment and ecosystem management, along with economics and entrepreneurship. He stressed on better management of water resources and called for diversification of crops for sustainable agriculture. He talked about recent events of weather aberrations and their impact on crops and domestic animals. He urged farmers to take necessary measures based on the experts’ advice to minimise losses due to such adverse events.
Ashok Kumar, director extension education, PAU, Ludhiana emphasised the need for deploying precision agricultural technologies and drone technology for better utilisation of farm inputs. He highlighted the role of climate-smart technologies for ensuring sustainable productions and minimising losses.
Earlier, Rajbir Singh, director, ICAR-ATARI, Ludhiana, briefed about the adverse impact of heatwave 2022 reported in the northern states of the country. He emphasised the need of clear strategy and vision for the agriculture in the region in the wake of climate change.
He insisted on working in tandem with all the stakeholders for better implementation and mobilising additional funds for project activities.
A publication titled “Heat Wave in Northern India: Farmers’ Perspective” was also released by the chief guest during the dialogue.
