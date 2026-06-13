Ludhiana: IIIT dream hangs in balance for labourer’s daughter over ₹50k fee hurdle, family seeks aid

Harpreet Kaur of Sahnewal has done what thousands of students aspire to achieve — secure admission to an IIT programme. But with a June 16 deadline looming and ₹50,000 still to be arranged for seat confirmation, the daughter of a daily wage labourer now finds her hard-earned opportunity hanging in the balance. Harpreet scored over 90% in Class XII and has consistently excelled in academics despite financial hardships. (HT Photo)

Harpreet has been selected for the four-year work-integrated BSc (Honours) programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence offered by IIT Guwahati.

The amount sought by the institute is required to confirm her seat in the programme.

A former student of the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Harpreet scored over 90% in Class XII and has consistently excelled in academics despite financial hardships.

She said she appeared for an online entrance examination conducted by IIT Guwahati on June 7 and was subsequently informed about her selection for the programme.

The total fee for the four-year course is approximately ₹3.74 lakh and is to be paid across 12 trimesters, with three trimesters scheduled every year. The fee payable varies from trimester to trimester, Kaur said.

Currently working in Noida under the TechBee programme after being selected through a competitive process involving examinations, interviews and group discussions, Harpreet receives a monthly stipend of ₹10,000.

“I do not want to let this opportunity slip away because of financial difficulties. I plan to continue working and support my studies through my earnings. My aim is to complete the course and build a career in the field of artificial intelligence and data science,” she said.

Harpreet said the immediate challenge, however, is arranging the ₹50,000 required to secure her admission before the deadline. Her family has appealed for financial assistance to help her take up the opportunity and pursue higher education at one of the country’s premier institutions.