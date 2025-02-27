Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Immigration office sans licence, 2 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 27, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The Moti Nagar police booked two persons, including a woman, for operating an immigration office without licence. The accused have been identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Neechi Mangli village, and Ishika from Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Basti Jodhewal. According to police officials, both were running the immigration firm on RK Road without obtaining the necessary licence.

Police booked the accused running the immigration firm without licence. (HT File Photo)
Police booked the accused running the immigration firm without licence. (HT File Photo)

ASI Sulakhan Singh said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 24 of the Immigration Act. However, both accused are yet to be arrested.

The Ludhiana police said it intensified the crackdown on illegal immigration firms, registering seven FIRs and arresting five individuals in the past two days for running unlicensed travel agencies.

