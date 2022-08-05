Ludhiana | Improving health sector state’s government’s priority: deputy speaker

Participating in an event organised by Gujjar community in Moti Nagar on Friday, deputy speaker of Legislative Assembly Jai Krishan Singh Rouri stressed upon improving the education and health sector in the state.

He was accompanied by MLAs Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Hakam Singh Thekedar, among others.

Rouri said the government was working to improve the education and health sector in the state, hence,the budget under both the sectors had also been increased.

Rouri stressed that drug abuse, unemployment and illiteracy are the biggest enemies of the society and urged people to help the government in putting an end to drug menace.

Upon his arrival in the district for the first time after being appointed as deputy speaker, Rouri was also accorded a guard of honour by Ludhiana police commissionerate at the community centre in Moti Nagar.