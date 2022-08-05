Ludhiana | Improving health sector state’s government’s priority: deputy speaker
Participating in an event organised by Gujjar community in Moti Nagar on Friday, deputy speaker of Legislative Assembly Jai Krishan Singh Rouri stressed upon improving the education and health sector in the state.
He was accompanied by MLAs Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Hakam Singh Thekedar, among others.
Rouri said the government was working to improve the education and health sector in the state, hence,the budget under both the sectors had also been increased.
Rouri stressed that drug abuse, unemployment and illiteracy are the biggest enemies of the society and urged people to help the government in putting an end to drug menace.
Upon his arrival in the district for the first time after being appointed as deputy speaker, Rouri was also accorded a guard of honour by Ludhiana police commissionerate at the community centre in Moti Nagar.
Delhi’s directorate of education serves termination notice to 72 teachers
Delhi government's directorate of education (DoE) on Friday sent termination notices to 72 Delhi government school teachers after the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board found that there was a mismatch between the biometrics and photographs submitted by the individuals during the DSSSB exam. According to officials, these teachers have been working in Delhi schools for at least a year on probation.
MCM office relocates to Sector 8
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Manesar has relocated its main office to Sector 8 due to lack of space in its previous Sector 1 building near IMT Chowk, said officials on Friday. According to MCM officials, they moved to their new office on August 1, with most of its wings under one roof. The civic body has rented its new office, located on the third floor of the Cyberwalk building near Akash Hospital.
Har Ghar Tiranga: MCD to distribute flags, illuminate flyovers, govt buildings
Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be co-ordinating the distribution of around 2 million nation flags under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign announced by the central government to mark 75 years of Independence this year. The civic body plans to deploy its education department for distributing 560,000 flags while 1.5 million flags will be sent to the 12 administrative zones -- works out to about 120,000 flags per zone.
AAP govt does not share Cabinet notes timely, says LG; state lashes out
The office of the Delhi's lieutenant governor has accused the state government of not sharing the cabinet note ahead of the meeting of the council of ministers which, it claimed, is a violation of the transaction of business rules. According to officials in the LG office, the transaction of business rules mandate that cabinet proposals must be shared with the LG 48 hours in advance.
Delhi high court refuses to ban kite flying, says it’s ‘cultural and religious’
Disposing of a plea by lawyer Sanser Pal Singh seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds have been killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass coated strings, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium noted that the NGT has already imposed a complete ban on Chinese synthetic “manjha”.
