Ludhiana: Inaugurated in March, toilets still under renovation in civil hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 14, 2025 09:40 AM IST

Civil hospital’s senior medical officer Dr Harpreet Singh says te toilets in the wards are all working now. Just a few are remaining and the work would be completed soon, he adds

Nearly two months after chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the renovated works at the civil hospital here, few toilets are still far from being functional. The male toilet in the emergency and trauma ward, the toilets outside the labour room and the ones towards the rear of the mother and child section are still being renovated.

The work continues at the male toilet in the emergency and trauma wards in the civil hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The work continues at the male toilet in the emergency and trauma wards in the civil hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

There is a single user toilet near the emergency ward’s entrance, but it is mostly used by patients and is also occupied. The male attendants of the patients in the emergency or trauma wards either use the toilets in the OPD, but as it closes after OPD hours, or go to the first-floor male ward to the other side of the building.

The renovation had been touted as a very big step towards bringing the hospital on par with corporate hospitals. According to a senior hospital official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, there was no deadline for the completion of renovation work of these toilets.

The renovation work was led by Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, who is also AAP’s candidate for the upcoming Ludhiana West bypolls, under the MPLAD scheme. The CM had inaugurated the renovations on March 18 in an elaborate event.

Civil hospital’s senior medical officer Dr Harpreet Singh said, “The toilets in the wards are all working now. Just a few are remaining and the work would be completed soon.”

