Ludhiana: Industrialist Jindal, Congress ex-councillor join ruling party

Industrialist Badish Jindal and Congress leader Baljinder Singh Bunty on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. Baljinder Bunty, a former Congress councillor from ward number 72 and a professional engineer, was welcomed by Punjab AAP working president Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi, candidate Sanjeev Arora, cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat, MP Rajkumar Chabbewal and others. Baljinder Singh Bunty being welcomed into AAP by Sanjeev Arora and other party leaders in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Kalsi said the “growing factionalism” within the Congress was the key reason for leaders shifting loyalties.

Badish Jindal, president of the MSME Industries Association, was welcomed into AAP by Punjab cabinet ministers Aman Arora and Tarunpreet Sond. Jindal praised the AAP government’s initiatives, such as the Fast Track Punjab Portal, which he said reflected a sincere commitment to industrial growth. He assured support for Sanjeev Arora’s campaign.

Arora said the inclusion of Jindal and his associates would further strengthen the party and infuse new energy into AAP’s outreach in the industrial sector.