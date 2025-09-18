Ludhiana: Industry leaders warn against ‘anti-migrant’ sentiment, cite economic threat to Punjab

Industry leaders in Ludhiana have issued a strong warning that the rising anti-immigrant sentiment, sparked by a recent incident in Hoshiarpur, poses a significant threat to Punjab’s economy. In a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Badish Jindal, president of the World MSME Forum, highlighted the state’s deep dependency on its migrant workforce. A crowd of migrant workers throng the railway station in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Jindal’s letter underscores that approximately 80% of the unskilled labour across Punjab’s industries is comprised of migrants. He stated that over 18 lakh migrant labourers play a crucial role not only in industries but also in farms, shops, and homes throughout the state. Ludhiana alone employs around 8 lakh migrant workers.

The reliance on this workforce extends to the agricultural sector, where migrants are essential for most sowing and harvesting tasks. Jindal credits this population with the state’s economic progress, and he addressed crime concerns by noting that the majority of migrant labourers are “non-criminals,” which simplifies business relations.

Jindal warned that calls to expel migrants are part of a “nefarious conspiracy” that would make it “impossible for business and industries to run in Punjab.” He also cautioned that this rhetoric could damage relations with other states, potentially leading to a halt in the movement of goods and exports from Punjab. He expressed concern that Punjabis living in other states might also face repercussions.

Concerns over inter-state relations

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), condemned the anti-migrant rhetoric, emphasising that “India is one country.” He pointed out that Punjabis are welcomed warmly in other states and countries, noting that even airports like Vancouver’s have signs in Punjabi. He stressed the importance of having a “big heart” and warned that any trouble for migrants in Punjab could affect Punjabis elsewhere. Ahuja called on the government to ensure swift justice in the Hoshiarpur case, arguing that an entire community should not be blamed for the actions of one individual.

FICO president Gurmeet Kular echoed these sentiments, stating that industrialists treat their labourers “like family” and that the current anti-immigrant hatred is “far removed from reality.”

Migrants express worry

While many migrants have faith in their good relations with locals and view the anti-migrant calls as a fringe issue, some are worried. Sandeep Kumar Shukla, a 33-year-old born and raised in Ludhiana whose family settled here in 1984, noted the high level of integration, with many migrants speaking fluent Punjabi. He expressed sadness at the calls for expulsion and mentioned that some in his community fear future troubles.

RK Yadav, president of the Yadav-Ahir Mahasabha in Ludhiana, confirmed that while no one he knows has been personally targeted, he is receiving calls from community members asking for dialogue with the administration to address the “vitriolic narrative”. They fear the situation could escalate and lead to problems for them.