Ludhiana: Injured in clash, man succumbs to injuries

Injured in a clash between two groups, a 36-year-old man succumbed to the injuries on Saturday. He was admitted to hospital. After his death, the Moti Nagar Police added murder sections in the FIR.

The victim has been identified as Bunty Kumar of Muslim Colony, Sherpur Khurd.

Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO at Moti Nagar Police Station, said two groups indulged in a violent scuffle on September 12 in Sherpur Kalan. The rival groups had hacked the man with sharp-edged weapons. Gunshot was also reported during the clash. The incident took place around 10.30 pm near a local dhaba, when 20–25 men clashed over a longstanding rivalry and fired multiple rounds.

A nine-year-old girl who was playing outside her home, was struck on the left wrist by a splinter from a bullet. She bled profusely before her family rushed her to the civil hospital for treatment.

The SHO added that as the police had lodged an FIR under sections 109, 191 (3), 190 of BNS and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was lodged against the unidentified accused. He added that Bunty suffered severe injuries in the clash and was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The SHO added that the police are trying to identify the accused.