Ludhiana: Inmates’ grievances heard during surprise check at jails

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 21, 2024 10:14 PM IST

During the inspection, she reviewed the conditions of the barracks at the Central Jail and interacted with detainees and inmates to understand their grievances

Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, district and sessions judge-cum-chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), carried out a surprise inspection of the Central Jail, Borstal Jail and Women’s Jail in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, district and sessions judge-cum-chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, interacting with the inmates and jail officials during special checking in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, district and sessions judge-cum-chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, interacting with the inmates and jail officials during special checking in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

During the inspection, she reviewed the conditions of the barracks at the Central Jail and interacted with detainees and inmates to understand their grievances. Immediate instructions were issued to jail authorities to resolve their issues on priority. The judge also directed jail doctors to address any challenges in providing medical treatment to hospitalised inmates without delay.

The langar hall was examined with a particular focus on the quality and preparation of meals, such as chapati and dal. The inspection aimed to ensure the food being served met the necessary standards.

In the Women’s Jail, she spoke with inmates, reviewed the medical facilities provided to them and emphasised resolving their grievances promptly. She highlighted the availability of free legal aid for those unable to afford private legal representation and urged inmates to utilise the services of the Legal Aid Clinic established within the jail premises.

The district and sessions judge also reiterated the importance of providing inmates with avenues for rehabilitation and fair treatment. Instructions were given to the superintendents of the prisons to address deficiencies noted during the inspection and submit a compliance report on corrective actions taken.

Accompanying her during the visit were DLSA secretary Harvinder Singh and additional civil judge (senior division) Preeti Sukheja.

