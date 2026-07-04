Delhi woman shares parents' unexpected reaction to her being laid off: ‘Do whatever your heart wants'

A Delhi-based woman has shared the moment she told her parents that she had lost her job, saying their unexpectedly supportive response lifted a huge weight off her shoulders. Anukriti Vidyarthi recalled the anxiety she felt before breaking the news to her family after being laid off. Anukriti Vidyarthi revealed that she had been laid off after spending nearly five-and-a-half years at the same company. (Anukritividyarthi/Instagram)

"Today was the day I finally told my parents that I had lost my job," she said.

Vidyarthi explained that her parents had been proud when she landed the job, making it even harder to tell them she no longer had it.

"My mom loved my job, and when I first got it, my dad was so happy and proud. For days, I kept wondering how I would tell them. I was scared they would be worried or disappointed. I overthought everything, and the words just wouldn't come out," she said.

The conversation finally happened when her mother casually asked when she would be going to the office.

"That's when I told her, 'I'm not going to the office anymore,' and shared the whole story," Vidyarthi said.

Instead of reacting with disappointment, her mother's response left her surprised. "That's actually a good thing. Why are you thinking so much? It's okay. Take this time to build yourself. Do whatever your heart wants," her mother told her.

The experience, she said, made her realise that people often place unnecessary pressure on themselves.

"It made me realise how much unnecessary pressure we put on ourselves. We spend so much time worrying about how our parents will react that we forget one important thing they'll always be there for us."

She added that she had spent two days feeling miserable before finally speaking to her parents.

"But after I did, I felt so relieved. I feel incredibly blessed."

Encouraging others facing similar situations, she said, "If you're going through something similar and you're afraid to tell your parents, just tell them. You might be surprised by how much love and support you receive."

She wrote, "Onwards and upwards."