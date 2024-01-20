Ludhiana: Interstate gang behind jewellery shop robbery, 5 members nabbed

Six days after a gang of miscreants robbed gold and silver jewellery from a shop on Gill road, police arrested five members of an inter-state gang on Saturday. One of the accused is yet to be arrested. Interstate gang behind jewellery shop robbery, 5 members nabbed in Ludhiana. (HT)

The police recovered 2.1 kg silver, two illegal pistols, five bullets and impounded a Hyundai Aura car and a bike used by the accused.

According to the police, two of the arrested accused live in New Delhi and were in town to execute the robbery. Their three aides, who live in Ludhiana, carried out the recce in days leading up to the incident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aniket, 21, of Mohalla Satguru Nagar, Daba, Rahul Kuma, 22, Mohalla Guru Nanak Nagar at Daba-Lohara road, Navdeep Dubey alias Golu, 22, Ajit Nagar Colony of Daba, Ankit Kumar, 20, and Karan, 20, of Guru Teg Bahadur Enclave, New Delhi.

Sharing further details, deputy commissioner of police (DSP, rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused are already facing trial in several cases and formed a gang in the jail. As the shop is situated away from the residential area, the accused found it to be a soft target.

“On January 14 evening, the accused barged in the jewellery shop and robbed gold and jewellery at gunpoint. The incident was captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the shop. After executing the crime the accused escaped from the spot in a car.”

Police had earlier lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused under sections 395 (dacoity) 427 (mischief), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 15, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused at the Sadar Police station.

“We had formed several teams to trace the accused. On Saturday, different teams of police arrested them,” the DSP said.

He added that the accused Ankit is facing a trial in four cases – including attempt to murder and drug peddling. Two cases of attempt to murder and theft have been lodged against the accused Karan. Aniket is facing charges in a snatching case.

More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.