Ludhiana: Intoxicants seized, 2 ‘peddlers’ arrested

The PAU police have arrested two persons allegedly for drug peddling. The police recovered a cache of intoxicating pills, capsules and injections from their possession. A scooter on which the accused were travelling has also been impounded. A case under Sections 22, 61, 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at the PAU police station, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Mansa, residing at Jassian Road, and Deepak Sharma of New Ashok Nagar of Ludhiana. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Shubham Aggarwal said a team of the PAU police station arrested the accused when they were travelling on a scooter. Upon frisking, the cops recovered 15,800 intoxicating pills, 7,200 capsules and 1,650 injections from their possession.

A case under Sections 22, 61, 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at the PAU police station. The DCP said accused Kuldeep is already facing an FIR registered under charges of NDPS Act at the Rajpura Sadar police station while Deepak Sharma has no criminal record. More information has been expected from the accused during questioning, the police added.