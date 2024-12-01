Ludhiana: Jagraon man borrows friends’ cars, sells them, booked

A Jagraon resident borrowed cars from his two friends and later sold them to a car dealer for ₹6 lakh without their knowledge. The accused told them the cars had been stolen. The police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Gurraj Singh, a resident of Jagraon.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Rajan Vaidh, the owner of RS Car Bazaar, located in the Barnala road area. According to Rajan, Gurraj Singh approached him a few months ago, claiming to have two vehicles — a Toyota Innova and a Swift Dzire — belonging to his neighbors, who wished to sell them. Believing the deal to be legitimate, Rajan paid ₹6 lakh for the cars.

However, Rajan was later contacted by the Jagraon crime branch, who informed him that the vehicles belonged to two other individuals. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Gurraj had sold the cars without the knowledge of their rightful owners.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said Gurraj Singh, when summoned, promised to refund the ₹6 lakh to Rajan. Despite this, he failed to return the money.

The ASI added that an FIR under Section 420 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at the PAU police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.