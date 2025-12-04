Search
Ludhiana: Jarkhar boys, Amargarh girls win hockey tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 10:29 pm IST

In the Under-19 category, Jarkhar Hockey Academy defeated Malwa Hockey Academy by 3-2 goals in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Jarkhar Hockey Academy (boys) and Nankana Sahib Academy Amargarh (girls) won the finals of the 9th Guru Gobind Singh Hockey Championship on Wednesday.

Players from the Jarkhar Hockey Academy after winning the 9th Guru Gobind Singh Hockey Championship in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The tournament organised by the Ludhiana Sports Welfare Association at the Hockey Stadium, PAU, began on 1 December.

Jarkhar Hockey Academy defeated Ek Noor Academy, Tehing 2-1 goals after a fierce struggle and won the championship.

Nankana Sahib Academy Amargarh defeated Mundian Kalan Hockey Centre 3-0 to win the girls’ final.

Manavdeep Singh Jarkhar became the top scorer of the tournament by scoring 9 goals.

Jobandeep Singh from Jarkhar Hockey Academy, Nikhil Mehmi from Tehing Academy, Radha Kumari from Mundia Centre, Rajni and Navjot Kaur from Amargarh Academy were awarded bicycles for their good performance.

Former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan and former mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu were the chief guests at the occasion. Bharat Bhushan provided financial assistance of 50,000 for the Guru Gobind Singh Hockey Championship.

On this occasion, Dronacharya coach Baldev Singh and Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal expressed special gratitude to the guests. Ravinder Singh Kala Ghavaddi and Baljit Kaur Jalaldiwal, who represented India in Masters Hockey, were also specially honoured.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Jarkhar boys, Amargarh girls win hockey tourney
